Truck fire damages portion of home on Tori Lorene Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A truck fire spread to a portion of a home in Southwest Bakersfield Thursday afternoon.

Bakersfield fire fighters were called to the truck fire in the 3300 block of Tori Lorene Avenue off Wible Road at around 1:30 p.m.

The fire department says they were told the truck’s engine caught fire after it was started in the driveway.

Officials said the flames then spread to the garage and a portion of the attic. That part of the home was damaged by smoke.

The Red Cross will help the family find a place to stay, fire officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

