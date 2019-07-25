Truck fire at Downtown Bakersfield Sonic injures 1 person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A truck fire at a Downtown Bakersfield restaurant injured one person Wednesday afternoon.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Casey Snow said a man was taken to a nearby hospital for burns to his hand and the right side of his body.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the parking lot of the Sonic Drive-In at 23rd and K streets just before 5 p.m.

A rooftop camera from our KGET studios and 22nd and L streets showed the black smoke rising as flames engulfed a truck in the parking lot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.