Truck fire at Downtown Bakersfield Sonic injures 1 person

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A truck fire at a Downtown Bakersfield restaurant injured one person Wednesday afternoon.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Casey Snow said a man was taken to a nearby hospital for burns to his hand and the right side of his body.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the parking lot of the Sonic Drive-In at 23rd and K streets just before 5 p.m.

A rooftop camera from our KGET studios and 22nd and L streets showed the black smoke rising as flames engulfed a truck in the parking lot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News