BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators said a stopped truck that entered an intersection last Friday led to a deadly crash and injured two others in the community of Pond.

The crash between four vehicles was reported at around 2:56 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Pond Road in Pond — about 33 miles northwest of Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol said a silver Chevrolet truck traveling westbound on Pond Road was stopped at the intersection at Highway 43. Investigators said for unknown reasons, the driver of the truck entered the intersection and collided with another vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 43.

The impact of the collision injured and eventually killed the driver of the silver Chevrolet truck and sent both vehicles on the northwest shoulder of Highway 43. A tire from the damaged silver truck broke away and struck two other vehicles.

A passenger inside the silver Chevrolet truck — identified by family and CHP as Aldo Montoya — was airlifted to Kern Medical with major injuries. Montoya’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical costs. You can donate to it at this link.

The driver the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 43 was hospitalized at Kern Medical with moderate injuries.

Highway 43 between Pond and Schuster roads was closed for about four hours for investigators and emergency crews.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.