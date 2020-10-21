Truck ends up in canal in north Bakersfield; no one injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews recovered a truck that had had gone into a canal at Snow Road and Fruitvale Avenue early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 6:07 a.m., officers were sent to the area after receiving a report that a vehicle had gone into a canal there. When officers arrived, they found that all occupants were out of the vehicle and that no one was injured.

No information has been provided at this time about why the truck ended up in the canal. This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News