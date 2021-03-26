Truck crashes into business in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A truck crashed into a business off 24th Street in downtown Bakersfield Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. at Monroe & Sons Produce Distributors located off 24th and Drake Streets. There were no injuries. Business owner Mark Monroe said no one was inside the building when the crash occurred. Monroe said he was in the back office and heard a loud rumbling noise.

“We’ll get through this and on our way to business again,” Monroe said.

Monroe said work to repair the building is expected to begin today. Bakersfield Police responded to the scene.