Truck crashes into building in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local business is left having to make heavy repairs this morning after a car drove into its building late last night.

A pickup truck drove into the New Generation Real Estate Group building off Stine Road and Beechwood Street in southwest Bakersfield. According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

The Bakersfield Police Department was on scene but has not yet confirmed reports of the driver leaving the crash. It is unknown at this time whether anyone was injured.