BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for the driver of a truck who ran from the scene after crashing into an east Bakersfield building on Thursday night.

A truck crashed into a building located in the 700 block of East California Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. damaging a gas line, according to police. PG&E crews were called to repair the damaged gas line.

The initial caller, believed to be the driver of the truck, was injured and medical aid was requested, but the driver fled the scene, according to police.

The truck was seized at the scene. No other injuries were reported.