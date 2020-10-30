Truck carrying pineapples catches fire, closes 2 lanes on I-5 at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a truck with a load of pineapples caught fire, forcing a closure of two northbound lanes Thursday night on Interstate 5 at the Grapevine.

The semi truck was reported to have a tire fire just after 7 p.m. that spread to the entire truck and trailer and started a small brush fire, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP Tejon says drivers can expect delays near the east escape ramp south of Grapevine Road. The #3 and #4 lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.