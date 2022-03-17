BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fans of the rockabilly flavored Bakersfield Sound who kept hoping Trout’s Nightclub in Oildale might somehow be restored to its former glory should, now, sadly retire those dreams.

The building on North Chester Avenue — purchased four years ago by Kern Medical Properties LLC — has finally started undergoing renovations, beginning its transformation from iconic saloon to medical facility.

Trout’s fans can console themselves with the Kern County Museum’s Bakersfield sound exhibit, which opens Sunday. It has a Trout’s corner, with a section of the bar, a chandelier and the famous bench that occupied the front sidewalk for decades.

The famous sign went missing several years ago when former Trout’s owner Thomas Rockwell claimed it had been removed for renovation. The sign hasn’t been seen since and Rockwell is serving time for an unrelated multiple felony fraud conviction in Tuolumne County.

The new exhibit does, however, have almost life-sized reproduction of the Trout’s sign right behind the preserved bar.