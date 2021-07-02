Troubled Fairfax School District board holds eighth meeting in past month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District Board met yet again Friday as trustees grapple with a scathing grand jury report and, as of Thursday, a certified recall campaign against some board members.

The special meeting, which marked the eighth time Fairfax School District trustees met in the last month, took place so the board could review candidates applying for the Fairfax School District Superintendent job.

The meeting comes just one day after the head of the Kern County Elections Division approved a petition to recall three trustees on the Fairfax School District Board, allowing organizers to start collecting signatures. They need to collect 1,551 valid signatures by September 26th to qualify a recall election to appear on the ballot.

The recall campaign is aimed at ousting Fairfax School Board President Palmer Moland and School Board Trustees Jose Luis Tapia and Alma Rios. Moland has faced accusations of bullying and harrasment while Rios and Tapia are accused of always siding with Moland and not adequately preparing for board meetings.

This all comes after a scathing grand jury report labeled the board “divided and dysfunctional,” and called on the board to remove Moland as board president by June 30th.

At Friday evening’s board meeting, some in attendance called on Moland to step down.

“Mr. Moland, you have showed qualities of arrogance since you’ve been on the board,” said one attendee. “You have had chances to change your ways as well as implement your training, but you continually don’t…I have typed up a resignation letter just in case it’s something you would like to do out of the limelight.”

17 News reached out to Moland, but did not hear back. In the past, Moland has said he feels he is being unfairly targeted.