BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While many children returned to school last week, some of them won’t be going back to the classroom Monday.

The effects of Tropical Storm Hilary around Kern County remain and has forced some school districts to close their doors Monday. Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday.

Kern school closures:

Tehachapi Unified School District: All schools and offices closed.

Delano Union School District: 2 hour delay, no after school programs.

Mojave Unified School District: Closed Monday.

Muroc Joint Unified School District: Closed Monday.

Sierra Sands Unified School District: Closed Monday.

Southern Kern Unified School District: Closed Monday.

Check back for updates.