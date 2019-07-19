Trona Post Office to reopen Saturday

An earthquake-damaged street is seen Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Trona, Calif. Crews in Southern California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years jolted an area from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

TRONA, Calif. (KGET) — The Trona Post Office will reopen at noon Saturday after it was closed July 9 due to earthquake damage, according to the United States Postal Service.

Only mail pickup will be available Saturday at the building at 82905 Searles St., with full retail operations resuming Monday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The Postal Service would like to thank Trona residents for their patience while engineers conducted structural and ground analysis in and around the facility,” a Postal Service news release said.