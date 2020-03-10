Trolls LIVE! coming to Bakersfield this summer

Trolls LIVE! Is coming to Bakersfield this summer as part of its first-ever live tour.

The show will be held on July 21 and 22 at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave. The world of the Trolls will come alive in this interactive musical celebration. The show utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale on March 20. They will be available for purchase at axs.com, trollslive.com and by calling 661-852-7777.