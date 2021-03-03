Trio of fires break out in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to two fires last night and one early this morning.

The first fire happened on Tuesday night at around 6 p.m. The department said firefighters were sent to the 400 block of Cottonwood Rd. and found a mobile home that was fully engulfed in fire and was threatening a nearby travel trailer.

BFD said firefighters were able to quickly knock down the travel trailer fire before tackling the mobile home. The fire destroyed the mobile home but no one was injured, the department said.

At around 8 p.m. that same night, firefighters were sent to a residence fire in the 100 block S. Milham Dr. When crews arrived, BFD said firefighters found a fire in one of the bedrooms of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the department estimates there was about $100,000 in property damage.

No one was injured in the incident, BFD said.

Lastly, at around 5:51 a.m. this morning, firefighters were sent to a residence fire in the 2800 block of Hosking Ave. When firefighters arrived, the department said they found a fire in the garage and were able to quickly extinguish it.

No one was injured in the fire, BFD said. The department estimates a property loss of around $30,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation, according to BFD.