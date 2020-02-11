Trial set for next year in lawsuit filed over girl bitten by dog at school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit filed against the Kern County Superintendent of Schools and Bakersfield City School District in connection with a girl who was bitten by a dog brought into a classroom is scheduled to go to trial in a year.

The suit filed by the family of injured student Leilani Rivera has been given a Feb. 22 trial date, according to records filed in a recent court hearing.

According to the suit, volunteer readers Ann Ardell and Jeffery Jones brought two dogs into a Wayside Elementary School classroom on May 9, 2019, and invited students to pet them.

Leilani, 8 at the time, leaned forward to hug one of the dogs when it bit her, its teeth cutting open the right side of her face and splitting her lip, according to attorneys at Chain Cohn Stiles, the firm representing the Rivera family.

The suit alleges general negligence on the part of district officials and says they should have known it was dangerous to allow animals near students.