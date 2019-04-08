Trial postponed for former principal accused of murdering husband
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The trial of Leslie Chance, a former elementary school principal accused of murdering her husband, was postponed once again on Monday.
A tenantive date of April 29 was put on the calender, though the date is subject to change if the prosecutor or defense attorney is still in another trial at that time.
Chance was charged with the murder of her husband Todd Chance, who was shot to death in an orchard off Enos Lane in August of 2013.
Chance was originally arrested just days later, but prosecutors declined to file charges back then.
She was arrested for the second time and charged with murder in December of 2016.
Since then, the case has been postponed several times.
More Stories
-
James Wright is hosting an event to say thank you to the community…
-
Bakersfield firefighters worked to put out a two-alarm fire that…
-
It's been one year since James Kulstad, a man part of a trio of…