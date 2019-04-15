Trial date set for next year in case of local baker who refused to bake wedding cake for gay couple

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A lawsuit filed against a local baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple is scheduled for trial next year.

Superior Court Judge David Lampe set a trial date of June 22, 2020. A final mandatory settlement conference is scheduled for May 22, 2020.

The suit was filed against Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller on behalf of the state Department of Fair Employmnet and Housing and Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio, the married couple who were refused service at the bakery.

In a February 2018 ruling, Lampe said the making of a wedding cake is protected artistic expression. "The right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment outweighs the State's interest in ensuring a freely accessible marketplace," he wrote.

Lampe's ruling, however, did not address the underlying case. It simply denied a preliminary injunction that would have compelled Tastries to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples from the time the injunction was granted to the day the case ended.