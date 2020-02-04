Trial begins in former BPD officer’s civil suit against the city

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit brought by a former Bakersfield Police Department officer who alleges she was called “gay,” told she was supposed to sleep with her training officers and subjected to other harassment by supervisors is now in trial.

Hillary Bjorneboe is suing the BPD and city alleging whistleblower retaliation, harassment and wrongful termination. A filing in the case said she’s seeking $6 million.

Bjorneboe was one of four women to graduate in August 2014 in a BPD class of 33 officers. She has said she looked forward to serving the community and to “be something bigger than myself.”

Things changed shortly after she started working alongside officers Travis Brewer and Steven Glenn, she said. They called her a “whore,” “stupid,” and an “idiot,” she said.

According to the suit, Bjorneboe said she complained to a sergeant but nothing was done.

A few weeks into her employment, Bjorneboe has said, Brewer directed her not to book marijuana she confiscated during a call. She said she followed his instructions, but later told a sergeant about what happened.

Internal Affairs and criminal investigations followed.

The suit said Bjorneboe was cleared of misconduct in January 2015 and reinstated to her position, but nine days later fired under the official reason that she didn’t pass probation.

Bjorneboe said a veteran officer told her she was actually fired because of her claims of misconduct and sexual harassment. The BPD also placed her on the “Brady list,” she said, calling into question her truthfulness and effectively ending her law enforcement career.

She has said she filed the lawsuit to help bring change and accountability to the department.