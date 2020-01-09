Trial begins for Michaele Bowers, charged with killing J’s Place owner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for Michaele Bowers, charged in the 2017 shooting of J’s Place owner Ray Ingram, is now under way.

Trial proceedings began in Kern County Superior Court this afternoon for the 52-year-old Bowers, charged with murdering J’s Place owner Ray Ingram in February 2017. Cameras are not being allowed to record the proceedings.

Prosecutors have said Bowers shot Ingram, 51, in a fit of jealousy over his infidelity. The defense said she accidentally shot Ingram during a heated confrontation in her home in which Ingram threatened to kill her.

The round severed his spinal cord and he died almost instantly. Bowers faces a life term in prison if convicted of murder.

We will be providing updates on the trial @KGET on Twitter.