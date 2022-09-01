BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Roughly three years ago, a group of neighbors gathered and drank at a Union Avenue apartment complex. Everyone appeared to be having a good time.

As the hours passed, however, the mood changed, a prosecutor said Thursday. For unknown reasons, Moris Gilmete pulled a gun.

His wife shouted, “You’re scaring me with that (expletive) gun,” prosecutor Hunter Starr said.

Gilmete responded by shooting and killing her and her brother, Starr told the jury as Gilmete’s murder trial began. He then played a 911 call in which screaming and apparent gunshots are head.

Louise Abraham, 34, and Carlos Abraham, 20, were declared dead at the scene. Starr said Louise Abraham had been shot twice in the head.

Gilmete, 41, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, recklessly evading a peace officer and a carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle and faces life in prison if convicted.

When interviewed, Gilmete at first claimed he drank too much and couldn’t remember what happened. Not once did he ask why he was being questioned by homicide detectives, Starr said.

“Then he admits that he realizes, based on his history, based on the consequences that would arise from his firing the gun — it’s all the same to him now — that he just started shooting people,” the prosecutor said.

Gilmete’s attorney, Gary Turnbull, did not present an opening statement Thursday, telling the court he was reserving it until after the prosecution presented its case.

The shooting occurred early Sept. 23, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Union Avenue. Police arrived to find the Abrahams mortally wounded.

One officer arrived so fast — he was driving in the area and received a ShotSpotter notification — he saw Gilmete leave the apartment complex in a dark pickup, according to testimony. Unsure at that point if the driver was involved in the shooting, the officer followed then saw the truck run a red light, pull a U-turn and travel north on Union Avenue.

The pickup got on eastbound Highway 178. Another officer joined the chase and the pickup crashed into a parked truck on the Oswell Street off-ramp, which was closed for construction work.

Bakersfield Police Officer Edgar Galdanez testified he deployed his K-9 through the truck’s front passenger window. There was no response, leading Galdanez to believe the driver was unconscious.

Galdanez testified he looked in the truck and found Gilmete unconscious in the driver seat. A gun was on the floorboard.

The trial is continuing this afternoon.