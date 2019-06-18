Trial begins for California City man charged in double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a California City man charged with two counts of murder in a shooting last summer has begun.

Desmond Perry, 33, faces life in prison if convicted in the July 22 killings of Michael Wiggins, 39, and Trinity Wiggins, 12.

According to court documents, Trinity was apparently an unintended victim. Perry had shown up at a California City residence after his cousin, Trinity’s mother, told him through Facebook Messenger her boyfriend had threatened to kill her and the children and burn down the house with them inside, documents said.

Officers dispatched to the shooting found Trinity’s mother crying hysterically with two young children near Trinity’s body inside their residence in the 9000 block of Lupine Loop Drive, according to the documents.

Wiggins was found lying in a large pool of blood in a hallway. He told officers his name, where he was shot and that the shooter was “her cousin” before he began fading in and out of consciousness, the documents said.

Police said Perry was armed with a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle — similar to an AR-15 — and fired five rounds into the residence when Wiggins confronted him at the door. One round struck Wiggins in the chest, the others penetrated the home’s front wall.

Trinity was struck in the back. She died at the scene. Wiggins was pronounced dead after being taken to Antelope Valley Hospital.