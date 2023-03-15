BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tree fell onto a Bakersfield woman’s car Wednesday morning at her apartment complex along Q Street and she is told insurance cannot cover the damage.

Bobby Ysmael, 61, just moved into the apartment complex and she is being told insurance cannot cover the damage because she was told the the tree didn’t fall because of the storm but because of loose soil.

Now, Ysmael does not know what to do because her car is likely totaled and it is her only transportation to the hospital as she undergoes treatment for a brain tumor.

“I’m over 61, and due to me being on permanent disability I’m only getting $1,200 a month, I can’t afford comprehensive insurance. I can only afford the liability insurance and no one said parking here would be a risk. I wasn’t parked underneath the tree … so, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Ysmael told 17 News.

Ysmael said as a result of the tree falling on her car the windows are blown out and part of the tree is wedged into her trunk.