‘Treble & Twang’ documentary of Bakersfield Sound to screen at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary paying tribute to the Bakersfield Sound will have a screening at the Fox Theater.

Citizens Preserving History announced it is releasing a new documentary called “Treble & Twang: The Music That Came Out of Bakersfield.”

Related Content Fox Theater’s box office back open

The documentary tells the story of Dust Bowl immigrants as they settled in California, creating the music that paved the ay for the likes of Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

It debuts Aug. 22 at the Fox Theater.

For tickets, call 661-324-1369, visit the Fox Theater website, or you can purchase tickets in person at the Emporium Western Store on 19th Street in Downtown Bakersfield.