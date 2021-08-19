‘Treble and Twang’ film was an outgrowth of effort to move Haggard’s boxcar home to museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If any single historical artifact of pop culture associated with this place where we live stands out above the rest, it is of course the locally produced music of the 1950s and ’60s we’ve come to know as the Bakersfield Sound.

The Sound itself has faded with time, but tributes to that special time and place just seem to keep on coming. The makers of the latest celebration of the Bakersfield Sound, that raucous music that came out of Bakersfield in the ‘50 and ‘60s, picked an appropriate title for their documentary.

“Treble and Twang” pretty accurately captures the key musical characteristics of the country music that bubbled forth more than half a century ago right here on these streets, Where We Live.

But the ambitious film — which premieres Sunday afternoon at the Fox Theater after at least one pandemic related postponement — isn’t just about the music.

It’s about the characters too — the colorful personalities who lifted the music from honky-tonk to Billboard charts to living room TVs.

Sisters Di Sharman and Glenda Rankin, who’ve dedicated a couple decades of their lives to preserving local history, especially local music, are two of the primary forces behind the documentary.

The sisters helped arrange the transfer of Merle Haggard’s boyhood home — a converted railroad boxcar — from a modest Oildale neighborhood to the Kern County Museum.

The documentary, says Di Sharman, was a logical next step in their quest to preserve local history.

“We were trying to figure out how we were going to keep a promise we’d made to the musicians when we were working on the boxcar,” she said. “We told them, If we ever get this boxcar to the museum, we’re going to do something to honor you. Meeting Tommy Hays, Jimmy Phillips, Larry Petree — those three men had so many wonderful stories that they shared with us, we said, It’s got to be a little video. And that’s what we thought it would be, a little video with those three guys.”

The finished version runs two and half hours and covers the Dust Bowl migration, the honky-tonks, the local TV shows and the sub-genre’s legacy today.

Local musician Rick “Reno” Stevens appears in the documentary with some historical perspective.

“There’s no other place on the planet that has that to represent like we do,” he says in “Treble and Twang.” “Now, Nashville is a business community of music but we made a sound. We created a sound here like no other city in the world.”

The sisters, along with filmmakers Chuck and Tammie Barbee, interviewed a number of characters, including sidemen — the musicians who played alongside Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and Red Simpson.

The screening is part of a “Bakersfield Sound Family Reunion Weekend” that includes a fundraiser for the Bakersfield Country Music Museum, a Saturday afternoon jam session at the Old River Monte Carlo Saloon on Taft Highway and the Bakersfield Museum of Art’s soon-to-end exhibit “The Bakersfield Sound: Roll Out the Red Carpet.”

The curtain goes up at 2 p.m. this Sunday at the Fox Theater for “Treble and Twang.” Tickets are $10 and DVDs of the film are available for $30.

Hats and boots are optional but an appreciation for the music that came out of these streets, this place Where We Live — that’s mandatory.