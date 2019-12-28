Travelers left stranded in Bakersfield impact local business

Even as major roadways were open Friday afternoon, local businesses were still feeling the effects of the snow closures.

Downtown Bakersfield saw many travelers stranded who needed a place to stay.

Amtrak helped several travelers with accomodations, with many hotels booked with the influx of stranded drivers.

Travelers like Parker Jost said Amtrak kept its main building open for people past 10 p.m. “They were nice to us … they kept it open for us,” he said.

Others like Montae Tennison waited it out, and checked for updates, hoping for the best.

“We all watched the sun come up and we just don’t want to watch it drop,” Tennison said. “We’re just trying to get out of here.”

Despite the chaotic delays, local businesses saw it a little differently than stranded motorists.

“The impact was a blessing for us and other local business around town,” Amber Kisselburg with the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center said.