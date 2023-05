BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused a blaze that burned three travel trailers on Tuesday afternoon just outside of Ridgecrest.

No injuries were reported and the cause was unknown, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Guam Street, firefighters said. The trailers were found burning on two properties.