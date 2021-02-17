Trash drop-off for bulky items scheduled for Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two trash drop-off events will be held Saturday for residents to dispose of bulky items.

From 8 a.m. to noon, residents can unload items in the parking lots of Aera Park on Jewetta Avenue and Mechanics Bank Arena on Truxtun Avenue. City officials say regular household items that don’t fit in your tan cart and recyclables that don’t fit in your blue cart will be accepted.

Tan cart and blue cart items should be separated before arriving, and residents are asked to unload the items themselves into designated bins.

Furniture, mattresses, box springs, major appliances, electronics, water heaters and barbecue grills will be accepted. Items that won’t be accepted include propane tanks, construction materials, any item with refrigerant, items weighing more than 300 pounds, household hazardous waste, liquid waste and hazardous materials.