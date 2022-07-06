BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is hosting two pop-up events Saturday, July 16 for residents to drop off large trash items.

The events will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Bakersfield Municipal Airport at 2000 S. Union Ave. and at 15050 Stockdale Highway. Accepted items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, major appliances, electronics, water heaters and barbecue grills, a city news release said.

Items that won’t be accepted include propane tanks, construction materials, any item containing refrigerant, items weighing more than 300 pounds, household hazardous waste, liquid waste and hazardous materials.