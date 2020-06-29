Trans teen brutally beat in Southwest Bakersfield apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Police are investigating a brutal attack on a transgender teen that nearly killed him.

The teen says he doesn’t remember anything about the attack that put him in the hospital for a month.

Euryduce Darrington’s 18-year-old son, Kristian Rouse, had recently left home.

“He still called me every single day to tell me he was safe, but one day I just didn’t hear from him,” said Darrington.

On May 13, Darrington and her son’s ex-girlfriend went to The Springs Apartments in Southwest Bakersfield where he was living

“We kept banging on the door,” said Darrington. “She [his ex-girlfriend] jumped over the gate for the balcony and could see him there.”

Darrington says she was able to get a maintenance employee to open the front door.

“My child was laying on the floor,” said Darrington. “He could barely speak, barely breathe. He had marks around his neck, his face was swollen, he had bruises on his torso and his back and his shirt was off. He’s transgender and that is not a nice thing to do.”

Kristian was hospitalized and on a ventilator for four weeks. He’s now in a long term acute care hospital in Covina, where he’s working on regaining full movement of his leg and arm. And he still can’t talk due to scar tissue in his throat.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call police at (661) 327-711.

The family has set up a gofundme account to help with medical expenses.