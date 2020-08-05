UPDATE: Train hits car in East Bakersfield leaving one person dead and one with major injuries

Correction: An earlier version of this story included early reports of fatalities. Only one person was killed in the crash. The other person was taken to a local hospital with major injuries. Both people were ejected from the vehicle, according to CHP officials.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead and another is in a hospital with major injuries after a train hit a vehicle in east Bakersfield Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Edison Highway shortly before 11 a.m. according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic website.

Photo sent in by a 17 News viewer.

