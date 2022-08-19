BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The daughter and the sister of Christine Medina — the woman who was shot and killed last week in central Bakersfield — tell 17 News Friday about the life that taken from them too soon.

Christine Patrice Medina, 37, was shot and killed outside her home on 1st Street on Aug. 12. Bakersfield police arrested Medina’s boyfriend, Glenn Jones, 54, in connection to the killing just days later.

17 News spoke with Medina’s sister, Nichole, and Layla Lozano, Christine’s 15-year-old daughter. The two said Christine was a “one-of-a-kind’ special person.

“(Christine) is three years older than me, she was my first best friend growing up,” Nichole Medina said. “You can’t really choose who your family are, but you can choose who your friends are. And I chose for her to stay my best friend, and I chose for her to stay my best friend and she chose for me to stay her best friend, and we stayed best friends for our entire lives.”

Layla Lozano expressed disbelief over her mother’s sudden killing.

“I didn’t really believe it all the way, but I believed it at the same time. It was very like surreal,” Lozano said. “She’s all I have, she’s my only parent. How am I going to make it in this world without her.”

The family says the deadly shooting came just weeks after Christine and Nichole’s mother, Patricia, died of lung cancer.

Nichole Medina organized a GoFundMe to support Layla’s needs. You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.