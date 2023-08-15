BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Red Cross plans for disasters 365 days a year providing food, shelter and most importantly hope. But, more than a week into the Maui wildfire disaster, the Red Cross needs your help more than ever.

“What we do have on the ground here, and some virtual, over 250 volunteers working this operation,” said Cindy Huge with the American Red Cross in Bakersfield.

Huge landed in Maui on Sunday, Aug. 13 and saw the devastation firsthand, but she says it will never destroy hope.

“If we all do a little bit, it turns into a lotta bit,” said Huge.

You can sign up to be a volunteer at RedCross.org or text Hawaii to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

17 News learned that a Kern County firefighter was requested to assist a California incident management team in Maui on Tuesday. However, it’s unknown when the firefighter will leave or what his assignment will be.

In the meantime, the Red Cross will continue to provide hope and smiles.