BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield announced a list of scheduled maintenance jobs to roads around town starting next week.

Multiple roadways in Bakersfield will undergo construction next week ranging from striping and speed bumps being put in place to pedestrian countdown timers. Drivers can expect delays and possible detours around construction zones. All expected time frames for construction can change unexpectedly according to the Public Works Department.

Brimhall Road will be down to one lane due to pavement repairs from Sept. 18 to 22. Drivers can expect construction between Coffee Road and Calloway Drive from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manor Street is going through roadway rehabilitation from Sept. 18 through Nov. 6. The project is set to start between Columbus Street and the Kern River from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pedestrian safety will be the main point of focus for construction on Beale Street. Starting Sept. 19, city crews will install traffic calming measures at the intersections on Monterey St. and

Niles St. Rubber curbing, pedestrian timers and highly visible pedestrian crossings will be added to both intersections, expected to be completed on Nov. 1.

Laurel and Sandra drives are both set to receive speed bump installations on Sept. 21 and 22. On Laurel Drive, between Dorian Drive and Planz Road, construction of speed bumps is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. The speed bumps installed on Sandra Drive, between S. Chester Avenue and Planz Road, is expected to be completed the same day as well. Both roads will be reduced to one lane during construction.