UPDATE 12:38 p.m.: The roadway is now clear and traffic is moving.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic is stopped on westbound Highway 58 just east of Highway 99 due to a big rig that, due to its size, was unable to maneuver onto an on-ramp to the 99, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up to just east of the Chester Avenue off-ramp, officers said.

Caltrans was in the process of removing barriers to allow the truck through. The incident was reported around 11 a.m.