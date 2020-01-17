Traffic stop leads to discovery of loaded firearm and drugs in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif., (KGET) — A traffic stop in Tehachapi leads the discovery of a firearm and drugs Wednesday night.

The Tehachapi Police Department pulled over a vehicle near Love’s Truck Stop and discovered a passenger was in possession of a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

When officers pulled over the vehicle on the westbound on-ramp of Highway 58 they found convicted felon, Daniel Salvatierra, 35, of Mojave, with a loaded firearm and narcotics.

Salvatierra was on active Post Release Community Supervision and was wanted for failing to report to his supervising agent.

The driver of the vehicle, Andres Esparza, 28, of Bakersfield, was on active parole and illegally possessed pepper spray.

Another passenger, Nora Esparza, 28, of Bakersfield, was on active felony probation and had numerous active warrants for her arrest. Police say Esparza also had meth and narcotic paraphernalia in her possession.

All three individuals were arrested on various weapons and narcotics related charges. They have been transported and booked into the Kern County Jail.