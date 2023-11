BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic is slowed along Highway 99 in south Bakersfield as Caltrans crews are working to clear oranges that spilled in the roadway.

One northbound lane and two southbound lanes are closed along Highway 99 at the White Lane overpass after a report of a trailer that spilled its load of oranges at just after 1:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.

Crews are currently working to clear the remaining fruit from lanes.