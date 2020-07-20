Traffic slow on southbound Highway 99 due to small brush fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County and The Blessing Corner have teamed up to provide 3,000 backpacks with school supplies for children in need. The local non-profit is asking for your help to make sure they have enough supplies. They will be collecting items on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside the United Way office. It will be a drive-up event.

You can also donate online here.