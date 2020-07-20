Traffic slow on southbound Highway 99 due to small brush fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A small brush fire on southbound Highway 99 near California Ave. has slowed traffic. The California Highway Patrol said at this time, lane #3 is blocked.

CHP is asking to drive with caution.

