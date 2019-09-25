Traffic slow on northbound Highway 99 due to multi-vehicle accident

An early morning crash on northbound Highway 99 has slowed traffic.

Just after 2 a.m. a semi-truck did not notice traffic slowing head and slammed into a white sedan. The sedan then went on to hit three other cars.

A baby was pinned into it’s car seat in the back of one of the cars involved. CHP says that the child was strapped into it’s car seat properly and is okay.

Paramedics did take one person to the hospital with a head laceration. According to CHP, their injuries were determined to be minor.

CHP believes everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt.

Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The #1 lane is closed on northbound 99 at Ming Avenue due to construction and the #2 lane remains open. Traffic is being diverted onto Ming Avenue.