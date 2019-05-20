TRAFFIC: HWY 99 backed up for miles due to flooding

Two lanes of southbound Highway 99 at Ming Avenue were shut down much of Sunday due to flooding, causing traffic to back up for miles.

According to California Highway Patrol, they received reports of heavy flooding just after 11 p.m. Saturday across all three lane of the busy highway at the Ming Avenue off ramp near the Highway 58 exchange, due to rain.

CHP said dirt from the embankment was washed onto the road, making clean up more difficult.

Cal Trans was able to open up the #1 lane right way, but the #2 and #3 lanes were shut down for most of Sunday.

CHP said Cal Trans reported a pump failure, so they are having to pump the water by hand, but due to the heavy rain, they are unable to keep up.

Traffic was backed up as far as Buck Owens Boulevard at some points.

Just after 4 p.m. The #2 lane was reopened. The #3 lane remains closed.

CHP said they hope to have all lanes opned by Monday morning, but because of more rain on they way they are not sure if they will be able to.

If that is part of your morning commute, be sure to check 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623) before getting on the freeway or take an alternate route.