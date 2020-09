BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Work on a sewer line Thursday is expected to impact traffic on F Street between 24th and 26th streets, according to city officials.

Traffic on 26th Street will be detoured, a city news release said. F Street will remain open, as will crosswalks with the exception of the crosswalk from the southwest corner to the northwest corner.

Work is expected to be complete by Friday. Expect delays.