BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — Multiple intersections on Stockdale Highway, including Ashe and Stine roads, are set for full closures due to pavement repairs beginning Nov. 4.

The first stretch of construction is scheduled to begin at midnight on Nov. 4, at the intersection of Stine Road. and Stockdale Highway. Crews expect construction to end around 10 a.m., later that day.

Crews are expected to rehabilitate the intersection of Ashe Road and Stockdale Highway shortly after the first operation is completed. Officials say the second intersection should be completed and re-opened by 3 p.m., later that day.

The City says there will be no through traffic at either intersection during operations; full closures will be in place. Detours at nearby streets will help direct traffic as well as flaggers near residential areas.