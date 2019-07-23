Traffic controls in place Tuesday for Highway 43 roundabout construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers on Highway 43 could see slowdowns Tuesday as workers continue work on a new roundabout.

Traffic controls will be in place where Highway 43 intersects Enos Lane and Stockdale Highway.

Crews are building a new roundabout there as part of the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The traffic controls begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Traffic could be stopped for intervals of up to 15 minutes during those times. You are advised to find an alternate route around construction zones if possible.

