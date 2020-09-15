Traffic control scheduled for Wible Road drainage work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Both directions of Wible Road will be impacted by drainage work Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

Flagging personnel will need to stop traffic for up to five minutes between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day, TRIP said in a release. Traffic control may continue on Friday if necessary.

The work will take place between the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp and Belle Terrace. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or allow extra time to reach their destination, and to slow for construction workers and equipment.