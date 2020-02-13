Traffic control required next week at Highway 43/Stockdale Hwy. roundabout

Traffic control will be needed at Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway next week as crews finish up striping on the south side of the new roundabout.

On February 20, motorists on both northbound and southbound Hwy. 43 should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Once the striping operation is complete, crews will remove the temporary concrete barrier rail from the roundabout.

The removal is expected to be of short duration, but will also affect east-west traffic on Stockdale Highway.

Following the operation, work will move into the final stage of construction. This stage constructs a retaining wall on the southwest corner of the project and installs the remaining curb, gutter, sidewalks and lighting. The majority of this work will be behind concrete barrier rail and is not expected to cause significant traffic impacts.

Motorists will continue to stop at the roundabout until all of the lighting has been installed. The project is anticipated to be completed later this spring.