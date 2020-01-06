Traffic control for Hwy. 43/Stockdale Highway roundabout on tap for this week

Traffic control at the new roundabout at Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway will once again be required this week.

Flagging personnel will be directing traffic on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. The one-way traffic is needed to complete paving operations for the project and for striping to be done.

Motorists should anticipate having to stop up to 10 minutes and are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through this intersection during these time periods.