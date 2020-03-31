Traffic control continues on Stine Road, Ford Avenue to close

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic control continues on Stine Road as crews work on a drainage system.

The affected area is between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive, with traffic stopped for up to five minutes at a time between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Also, Ford Avenue between Dunlap and Morrison streets is scheduled to close beginning 7 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday, according to TRIP. The closure is needed to dismantle and remove a large crane used in the construction of the future bridge abutments. North McDonald Way and Stine Road will be open; residents can detour around the closure using Joseph Drive.