Traffic control continues on Real Road next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic control will continue Monday and Tuesday on Real Road as crews work on a drainage system in the area.

Traffic on Real between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive will be stopped for up to five minutes at a time between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a release from the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

Additionally, an around-the-clock closure is planned from 7 a.m. April 2 to 5 p.m. April 3 for Ford Avenue between Dunlap and Morrison streets. The closure is needed to dismantle and remove a large crane used in the construction of the future bridge abutments, the release said.

North McDonald Way and Stine Road will be open and residents can detour around the closure using Joseph Drive.