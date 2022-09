BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision on westbound Highway 58 near Mount Vernon Avenue is slowing traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, there is at least one minor injury.

The collision was reported after 5:30 p.m. when a passing vehicle was stuck under a semi-truck, according to CHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.