BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Work is underway to install new traffic calming elements to two intersections in Bakersfield, according to the city.

The city said they are continuing to bring traffic calming measures to its streets to make them as safe as possible for all drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and others, and one project that will help in those efforts can be found where Beale Avenue intersects with Niles and Monterey Streets.

According to the city, new traffic measures are being installed at these intersections, including reducing three lanes of traffic down to two, with a new bike lane and additional street parking added in place of the traffic lane.

Other safety improvements that are being included are rubber curbing, planters, striping and markings, pedestrian countdown timers and high-visible pedestrian crossings, the city said.

Traffic delays are expected as crews complete the project, which is expected to be finished by December, according to the city. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers while driving through these areas, and to plan for additional travel time or to use alternate routes.