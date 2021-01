BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – (6:05 a.m.) – The Grapevine is in the process of closing due to weather, according to CHP. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

I-5 over the Grapevine is currently closed due to heavy snow and strong winds. SR-58 is open, all coastal routes are open. #snowflake #winds #trafficalert — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) January 27, 2021

Grapevine: Interstate 5 over the Grapevine NOW CLOSED due to snow.https://t.co/cjxnp8Z79z pic.twitter.com/ehbp4ot5EN — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 27, 2021

(5:00 a.m.) Traffic is being escorted over the Grapevine Wednesday morning.

Moderate snow and gusty winds are being reported in the area, according to Caltrans and CHP.

Grapevine: Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, CHP now escorting traffic due to snow. pic.twitter.com/X8NMiZm95H — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 27, 2021